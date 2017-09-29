Cowboys fan Christie praises team's protest before anthem

TRENTON, N.J. — Devoted Dallas Cowboys fan Chris Christie says how the team handled its protest around the national anthem was "perfect."

The Republican New Jersey governor on Friday first addressed the controversy at an unrelated news conference in Trenton. He says he respects players' right to protest but thinks it's "disrespectful" not to stand during the Star-Spangled Banner.

The Cowboys' players and owner Jerry Jones kneeled and locked arms before the anthem was sung on Monday and then stood for the anthem.

President Donald Trump spent days lashing out at players who kneel, a practice that started with a handful of players to protest police brutality and racial injustice.