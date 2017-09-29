Vegas sheriff: No evidence officers mistreated NFL player

LAS VEGAS — The head of Las Vegas police says officers acted appropriately and professionally detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that reviews of hundreds of videos, including police body-worn cameras, found no evidence that officers racially profiled Bennett or used excessive force.

Lombardo says nothing has been found to support Bennett's allegation, made on Twitter, that an officer put a gun to his head and threatened to blow his head off.

Police say Bennett darted behind a row of slot machines and failed to stop when officers noticed him running from a crowded casino during a search for what police believed was an active shooter.