AP Source: Thunder star Russell Westbrook signs extension

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person with the knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that star point guard Russell Westbrook has signed a contract extension to remain in Oklahoma City.

The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the team had not disclosed the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement and said it would be for five years and worth $205 million.

Thunder fans feared the reigning MVP might leave, as Kevin Durant did during the summer of 2016 when he chose to join the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook signed the extension on Durant's 29th birthday.

The move is also critical for new Thunder players Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, who both have player options on their deals after this season. Westbrook said this week that Oklahoma City is where he wanted to be.