Colorado faces challenge of stopping UCLA's Rosen

BALL INSECURITY: UCLA has turned the ball over five times in losses at Memphis and Stanford, and that carelessness has Bruins head coach Jim Mora worried.

"Defensively, I think you have to recognize the fact that they are really taking the ball away at a high rate, and that's something that we have struggled with the last few games is just taking care of the ball," Mora said.

Colorado has eight takeaways, including five interceptions. But the Buffaloes have given it back eight times, with quarterback Steven Montez throwing six interceptions.

Since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, the team with the better turnover margin is 4-1 in the series.

DRILL INSTRUCTOR: UCLA added tackling drills to practice this week in hopes of addressing its putrid run defence. The Bruins are allowing 307.5 yards rushing per game, the worst total in the FBS, while their average of 6.58 yards per carry allowed is second-worst in the country.

BIRTHDAY BOY: Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver will turn 21 on Saturday, and he would like to celebrate with another touchdown against UCLA after returning a punt 68 yards for a score last season. Oliver is tied for the Pac-12 lead with nine passes defended this year, including two interceptions.

SOSO SO GOOD: UCLA running back Soso Jamabo rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries against Stanford, becoming the first Bruin to reach the century mark since Paul Perkins did so against Washington State on Nov. 14, 2015.

FRIENDS AND FOES: UCLA wide receiver Jordan Lasley has known Colorado's top receiver, Shay Fields, since the fourth grade, but is more excited to face linebacker Rick Gamboa and settle a score from his final game in high school.

"He ended my senior year back at Serra so I'm definitely stoked to play against him again," Lasley said.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press