No. 19 Aztecs reaching rare heights as they host Huskies

NO HEISMAN HYPE: So far, there's no Heisman campaign for Penny, the nation's second-leading rusher. Last year, the Aztecs pushed for D.J. Pumphrey, who was on his way to breaking the NCAA career rushing record.

"Well, last year we thought we had a legitimate candidate because of past performance," Long said. "This year we didn't have a legitimate candidate because he was the backup running back last year so why would you have a pre-arranged campaign for him? And it seems to work better since we didn't do it. We thought he was going to be that good, obviously, but if you don't have a record to show that he was that good in the past, there's no reason to pre-hype him and it seems to be working better that we didn't pre-hype him."

PENNY: The senior won the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week Award for a record fourth straight week. Although he had a season-low 128 yards in the 28-24 victory against Air Force, he tied a career high with three touchdowns, including the game-winning 53-yard run with 5:39 left.

Penny averages 179 yards, second to Stanford's Bryce Love, who averages 196.8.

THE HUSKIES: Northern Illinois CB Shawun Lurry had an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter of the upset at Nebraska, tying the school record with his second career pick-six. Jawuan Johnson followed with a 25-yard pick-six for a 14-0 lead.

"We know them pretty well because we played them last year," Long said. "They're big and strong up front and they're very, very talented and skilled at the positions they need to be talented and skilled at and there's a reason they're one of the non-Power Five schools with the best record and not long ago they played in the Orange Bowl. It's a very good program that's run by a very good coaching staff and they've got talented players. That's why they're good."

THE STADIUM: This will be the first game since San Diego County Credit Union took over naming rights at what had been known as Qualcomm Stadium. The Huskies haven't played SDSU in San Diego since 1971, but played in the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in 2006, 2013 and 2015.

