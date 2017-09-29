Four debutantes named to Canada soccer squad

TORONTO — Canada coach Octavio Zambrano has named a young squad for an Oct. 8 friendly with El Salvador, with four first-time call-ups to the senior team.

The newcomers are Louis Beland-Goyette of the Montreal Impact, Caniggia Elva of VfB Stuttgart II, Milovan Kapor of Israel's Hapoel Hadera FC and and Kris Twardek of England's Millwall.

Two other players who have been in camp before but have yet to make their senior debut are Kwame Awuah of New York City FC and Jordan Schweitzer of Orlando City B.

Veterans in the squad include Tosaint Ricketts, Adam Straith, Dejan Jakovic and Samuel Piette.