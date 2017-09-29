Packers WR Davante Adams tweets that he's at home after hit

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted Friday that he was at home and "feeling great" a day after taking a frightening hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field.

The Packers said he was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation for possible head and neck injuries, and that he had feeling in all of his extremities.

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following Adams' 8-yard catch. Green Bay won the game 35-14.