Brant Youth Volleyball Club set to launch Smashball and Spikes programs

The Brant Youth Volleyball Club has finalized its fall 2017 developmental programs.

This fall, they will be run both their traditional Spikes skills program, and its recently developed Smashball program. Both programs will run on Monday nights at Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School.

Smashball is a newly developed initiative by the Ontario Volleyball Association that makes the sport more exciting for younger players. Its focus is on movement skills and the most exciting skill – the spike. Smashball is a modified form of volleyball played on a badminton-sized court with a lower net and by fewer players on the court. It allows for more touches per player. In the early stages, the first two volleyball touches are modified to ensure that the spike actually happens. The target market for Smashball is boys and girls in grades 4 through 7.

This program will run from October 16 to November 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. Cost is $110.