Corvairs drop first game of the season

The Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs are finally hitting the road and will have a bit of a chip on their shoulders.
Saturday, the Corvairs will take on the Ancaster Avalanche, before playing the Welland Jr. Canadians Sunday and the Thorold Blackhawks Thursday.
Before the road swing, the Corvairs dropped its first game of the season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the St. Catharines Falcons on Tuesday at the Haldimand County Caledonia Community Centre.
Owen Savory was his pesky self in the Falcons pipes, stealing the game with a 49-save gem.
Tanner Ferreira opened the scoring for the Falcons on the powerplay seven minutes into the game, before Bailey Fletcher responded late in the frame.
Zach Lawrence gave the Falcons a lead midway through the second period, while teammate Hayden Broomhead added to the lead early in the third period with the man advantage.
Josh DeFarias inched the Corvairs to within a goal with a power-play goal of his owm, before Lucas Smilsky put the game on ice scoring an empty-netter late in the game.
With the win, the Falcons sit at the top of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference standings with a 7-1 record. The Corvairs are right behind them at 5-1.
The Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs are finally hitting the road and will have a bit of a chip on their shoulders.
Saturday, the Corvairs will take on the Ancaster Avalanche, before playing the Welland Jr. Canadians Sunday and the Thorold Blackhawks Thursday.
Before the road swing, the Corvairs dropped its first game of the season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the St. Catharines Falcons on Tuesday at the Haldimand County Caledonia Community Centre.
Owen Savory was his pesky self in the Falcons pipes, stealing the game with a 49-save gem.
Tanner Ferreira opened the scoring for the Falcons on the powerplay seven minutes into the game, before Bailey Fletcher responded late in the frame.
Zach Lawrence gave the Falcons a lead midway through the second period, while teammate Hayden Broomhead added to the lead early in the third period with the man advantage.
Josh DeFarias inched the Corvairs to within a goal with a power-play goal of his owm, before Lucas Smilsky put the game on ice scoring an empty-netter late in the game.
With the win, the Falcons sit at the top of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference standings with a 7-1 record. The Corvairs are right behind them at 5-1.
The Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs are finally hitting the road and will have a bit of a chip on their shoulders.
Saturday, the Corvairs will take on the Ancaster Avalanche, before playing the Welland Jr. Canadians Sunday and the Thorold Blackhawks Thursday.
Before the road swing, the Corvairs dropped its first game of the season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the St. Catharines Falcons on Tuesday at the Haldimand County Caledonia Community Centre.
Owen Savory was his pesky self in the Falcons pipes, stealing the game with a 49-save gem.
Tanner Ferreira opened the scoring for the Falcons on the powerplay seven minutes into the game, before Bailey Fletcher responded late in the frame.
Zach Lawrence gave the Falcons a lead midway through the second period, while teammate Hayden Broomhead added to the lead early in the third period with the man advantage.
Josh DeFarias inched the Corvairs to within a goal with a power-play goal of his owm, before Lucas Smilsky put the game on ice scoring an empty-netter late in the game.
With the win, the Falcons sit at the top of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference standings with a 7-1 record. The Corvairs are right behind them at 5-1.