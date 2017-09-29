Caged Dragon boxers go 3-0 on weekend

It was a busy weekend for some boxers from Caged Dragon MMA, specifically for Isiah Tottle-Flood.

Following a split-decision victory on Friday against Marlon Pacheco in Mississauga, Tottle-Flood had a quick turnaround for another fight on Sunday.

In Barrie, he gave his opponents two standing eight-counts in the first round on his way to a unanimous decision.

With him in Barrie, 17-year-old Dustin Howick stepped up to fight a 25-year-old opponent and scored a unanimous win against the fighter from the host club.