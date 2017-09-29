Barty KOs Ostapenko to meet Garcia in Wuhan Open final

WUHAN, China — Ashleigh Barty of Australia reached her biggest WTA final when she beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-0 at the Wuhan Open on Friday.

Barty will play Caroline Garcia in the final after the Frenchwoman beat qualifier Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

Ostapenko, the last surviving seed at No. 8, appeared tired. Her previous three matches, including a win over top-ranked Garbine Muguruza on Thursday, all went three sets. But Barty's three previous matches went the distance, too, plus she reached the semifinals in doubles.

Barty took command of their match with a break for 4-2. When she served out for the set, it began a run of seven straight games to finish the match and her third win over a top-10 player this week.