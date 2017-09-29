Angry Arkansas hopes to snap skid against New Mexico State

Arkansas allowed six sacks in last week's loss to Texas A&M, and it enters this week 125th in the country while allowing an average of 3.67 sacks per game. New Mexico State, meanwhile, has 12 sacks through four games — led by 3 1/2 by linebacker Dalton Herrington and three from safety Malik Demby. Despite the statistics, Aggies coach Doug Martin had high praise for the Razorbacks. "Obviously, an SEC opponent is tough, the size and speed that you have to deal with at that level — especially with Arkansas," Martin said. "Their offensive line is an NFL offensive line."

STEAMBOAT KELLEY

Cole Kelley earned quite a following among Arkansas fans last week, and not only because the quarterback looked the part of an SEC quarterback at 6-foot-7, 268 pounds. As the backup to senior Austin Allen, the freshman was featured in what the Razorbacks called the "Steamboat" package four times against Texas A&M — receiving the ball in the shotgun each time and rushing for first downs on each of his four carries.

ROSE'S RUNNING

New Mexico State running back Larry Rose III moved into second on the school's career rushing list with his 144-yard performance in a win over UTEP last week. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior now has 3,990 yards rushing for his career, behind only Denvis Manns' 4,692 yards between 1995-98.

CHASE'S CARRIES

Arkansas running back Chase Hayden led the Razorbacks with 120 yards rushing in the season opener before only receiving two carries for one yard in the loss to No. 9 TCU that followed. Last week, the freshman returned to a featured role and led Arkansas with 13 carries for 77 yards rushing — including several carries following direct snaps. Both Bielema and offensive co-ordinator Dan Enos said they expect Hayden to see expanded playing time this week.

