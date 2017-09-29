England crushes West Indies by 9 wickets to win final ODI

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Jonny Bairstow top scored with 141 not out as England chased down its target of 289 in 38 overs to win the fifth and final one-day international against West Indies on Friday.

England finished on 294-1 after Joe Root smashed a six off Marlon Samuels to win the series 4-0 with the second ODI a no-result due to rain.

Bairstow, who also got a ton in the first match, hit 17 boundaries in his 114-ball innings. Jason Roy was the only English wicket to fall — trapped leg before wicket for 96 by Miguel Cummins in the 22nd over — after an opening stand with Bairstow of 156.

Root was 46 not out in 44 balls at Southampton with two fours and the winning six.