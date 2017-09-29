7 Rijeka fans arrested for disturbances at AC Milan match

MILAN — Seven fans of Croatian club Rijeka have been arrested for throwing flares on the field and other disturbances during a Europa League match against AC Milan.

The match, which Milan won 3-2 on Thursday, was stopped briefly in the second half due to the flares launched onto the pitch.

Rijeka supporters also threw objects and created disorder in the parking lot outside San Siro Stadium.

In all, 11 Rijeka fans were banned from attending future sports events in Italy.