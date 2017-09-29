Jamie Joseph named new Sunwolves head coach

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Japan head coach Jamie Joseph will replace fellow New Zealander Filo Tiatia as head coach of the Tokyo-based Sunwolves in Super Rugby next season.

Joseph, who coached the Dunedin-based Highlanders to their first Super Rugby title in 2015, became Japan national coach last year and will now integrate the two major coaching roles in Japanese rugby ahead of the 2019 World Cup, which Japan will host.

In a statement Friday, Joseph said: "I can't wait for next season. We have a huge challenge ahead of us but I've been here before with the Highlanders."

Sunwolves chief executive Yuji Watase thanked former All Black Tiatia for his contribution "acknowledging that establishing a team in a competition as tough as Super Rugby has come with some challenges."