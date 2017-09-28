Brantly, White Sox rally in 8th to top Angels, 5-4

The Angels need to win their final three games this weekend to clinch a .500-or-better record for the 13th time in 18 seasons under manager Mike Scioscia.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) has been stretched out to 100 feet in his throwing regimen, Scioscia said. . LHP Andrew Heaney (inflamed left shoulder) will not pitch the rest of the season as a precautionary measure. He was set to pitch Thursday but was scratched earlier this week. Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2016 and started five games this season. "There's no doubt that his elbow is fine," Scioscia said. "He's over the shoulder and the little discomfort he had. He already has shown what you're looking for, so there's really no need for him to go out there and just prove that he's over that little shoulder discomfort."

White Sox: Starter Carlos Rodon had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and could miss the beginning of next season, general manager Rick Hahn said. Hahn said Thursday the left-hander should miss six to eight months after the surgery, which revealed significant bursitis, which was removed in Wednesday's surgery. Rodon, 24, missed nearly the first three months of the season with shoulder and biceps problems and went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts before returning to the disabled list on Sept. 8. "We'll know more about the specifics of the timing when Carlos completes his rehab and begins throwing in spring training," Hahn said.

UP NEXT

Angels: Los Angeles will return home to close the season with three games against Seattle. LHP Tyler Skaggs (2-6, 4.48 ERA) of the Angels will face LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 5.51).

White Sox: The White Sox will close the season with a weekend series at Cleveland, who will start RHP Trevor Bauer (16-9, 4.28). Manager Rick Renteria said the White Sox would announce Friday's starter after Thursday's game.

By Matt Schoch, The Associated Press