Totten scores with 2:02 left, NCCU beats FAMU 21-14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Isaiah Totten scored on a 9-yard run with 2:02 remaining and North Carolina Central beat Florida A&M 21-14 on Thursday night for its 17th consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory.

FAMU's final drive stalled after four plays, with Ryan Stanley hit hard on a scramble on fourth-and-9.

Freshman Chauncey Caldwell opened the scoring for NCCU in the first quarter with a 16-yard keeper, capping a 56-yard drive. On FAMU's next offensive play, Davanta Reynolds returned an interception 31 yards for a 14-0 lead.

Caldwell threw for 78 yards and rushed for 51 yards for NCCU (3-1, 2-0). Totten had 15 carries for 64 yards.