Tigers snap 9-game losing skid, top Royals 4-1

Duffy has been bothered by an elbow injury this season.

"I'm excited to get this thing fixed and not deal with it next year," Duffy said.

Paulo Orlando led off the Kansas City sixth with a home run off Warwick Saupold. Orlando has homered in back-to-back games after going 117 at-bats without going deep.

Orlando also doubled in the third and had two of the five Kansas City hits.

"About the only offence," Yost said came from Orlando. "We got five hits. We didn't generate a whole lot of offence."

Relievers Daniel Stump, Drew VerHagen and Shane Greene held the Royals scoreless over the final three innings. Greene picked up his eighth save in 12 opportunities, but not before giving up a single and a walk.

"The bullpen did a nice job," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "Other than the home run off Saupold by Orlando, they held the lead, and it kind of came together for us."

IT'S A GO FOR ROMINE

With the Twins clinching a playoff berth, Ausmus said, "it's probably going to happen," that Romine will play all nine positions in the season finale at Minnesota. "I haven't drawn out a map, and I probably won't until Saturday," Ausmus said. "Catcher and pitcher it'll probably just be one hitter."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Jeimer Candelario was held out of the lineup with a sore left wrist. The switch-hitting Candelario said it bothers him when he swings right-handed, but not left-handed. ... RHP Jeff Ferrell still has not cleared the concussion protocol procedure. He has not pitched since Sept. 18.

Royals: C Salvador Perez left after three innings with left groin tightness. Drew Butera replaced him. "His groin has been sore, been bothering him about the last two weeks," Yost said. "It just kind of got worse."

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd will start the series opener at Minnesota. He is 5-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 10 career starts against the Twins. RHP Kyle Gibson will be the Twins starter.

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy, who is winless in a club-record 18 consecutive home starts, will start Friday against the Diamondbacks. RHP Zack Greinke, who began his career with Kansas City, will start for Arizona.

By The Associated Press