Stanton homers twice to reach 59, Marlins top Braves 7-1

Marlins rookie Dillon Peters (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 shutout innings for his first big league win. Braves starter Julio Teheran (11-13) gave up five runs and eight hits in six innings, including the first of Stanton's two homers.

"You don't know what to throw," Teheran said. "Or you worry that if you throw it there, he might hit it really far."

That's usually the case.

"There's really no doubt about most of his," Mattingly said.

These are Miami's final home games before a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman takes over as owners, a transition scheduled to close Monday. Marlins president David Samson isn't being retained and was emotional when speaking Thursday spoke of the looming farewell. Mattingly said he has yet to speak with Jeter — his former Yankees teammate — about what comes next.

"Watching Derek over the years, the way he does things, he's not going to come here and want to just get beat up," Mattingly said. "He's going to come here and want to build this thing and do it right. It's going to be a positive with Derek here."

But the Marlins aren't thinking about 2018 quite yet.

For now, the number in mind is 60 — Stanton's next target.

"It's impossible not to think about," Stanton said. "But the more you think about it, the harder it's going to be in my perspective. Take the rest of the at-bats, simplify it, and if it happens, it happens. If not, then it's not failure. I think I'll survive."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Atlanta: LHP Max Fried will get the start in Sunday's season finale. RHP R.A. Dickey was under consideration for the spot, but barring some unplanned relief appearance, his season is apparently over.

Miami: SS Miguel Rojas, who was 5 for 10 in Miami's last three games, started on the bench for a bit of rest before coming in late. Mike Aviles started in his place.

THEY'RE NO. 2

The Marlins have never won a division title — hard to believe, considering they've won two World Series — and have now finished second only four times. They did it in the World Series years of 1997 and 2003, then again in 2009 — and missed the playoffs.

GORDON'S CHASE

Gordon has 196 hits and 58 stolen bases, the third player in MLB history to have multiple seasons with those numbers. Ty Cobb did it five times, former Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre did it three times and now Gordon has two such seasons.

TEHERAN'S YEAR

Teheran reached 30 starts for the fifth straight year, the first Braves pitcher to do so since Greg Maddux had eight in a row from 1996-2003. Teheran was 8-3 in 15 road starts.

UP NEXT

LHP Luiz Gohara (1-3, 4.63) starts for Atlanta on Friday night against Miami RHP Dan Straily (10-9, 4.08).

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press