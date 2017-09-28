Rams on alert for Cowboys' fearsome pass rusher Lawrence

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knows it will take a comprehensive effort to limit Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Realistically, though, that challenge will come down to how right tackle Rob Havenstein performs against the pass rusher in critical moments.

"When it comes down to third-and-long I have all the trust in the world in Rob to be able to do what he can do against DeMarcus," left guard Rodger Saffold said.

Lawrence has been a force through the Cowboys' first three games, with 6 1/2 sacks to earn recognition as the NFC defensive player of the month.

His 6 1/2 sacks are 1 1/2 shy of his career-best total for the 2015 season, and much of that has come against right tackles, which puts Havenstein in the spotlight this week.

The Rams spent much of the off-season experimenting with right guard Jamon Brown moving to tackle and Havenstein sliding inside before reversing course midway through training camp.

But McVay believes the change was beneficial for Havenstein by forcing him to play faster as the action between interior linemen develops more quickly. Back at tackle, Havenstein can now meld that with his grasp of the fundamentals.

"I think he has got a great understanding of angles, leverage, good posture in his pass sets," McVay said. "Been very pleased with Rob and I think he's only going to continue to improve as he gets more experience."

Havenstein has also been able to turn to left tackle Andrew Whitworth for advice on how to handle the rigours of the position. Whitworth, in his 12th season, signed a three-year contract with the Rams in March. He has proven to be a mentor and sounding board for Havenstein.

"They are constantly working," Saffold said. "With that type of veteran leadership at the tackle position it makes things easier for Rob and give him things he can work on in practice, give him some confidence as well."