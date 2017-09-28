Titans looking to end skid in Houston with matchup vs Texans

SACKLESS WATT: Houston defensive end J.J. Watt doesn't have a sack this season, but that could change this week considering the success he's had in his career against the Titans.

Watt, who missed the final 13 games of last season after back surgery, has at least one sack in eight straight games against Tennessee. He has 15 1/2 sacks in his career against the Titans, which is his most against any team.

Watt isn't concerned about failing to take down the quarterback so far, and said he's more worried about how the defence plays as a whole than his statistics.

"If I end the year with zero sacks, but we have 40 as a team and 20 forced fumbles, I'll take that all day long," he said. "The older I get in my career and the more that ... I don't care about the stats, to be honest with you. All I want to do is win football games."

PROTECTING MARIOTA: The Titans have allowed Marcus Mariota to be sacked just twice through three games.

The Seattle Seahawks didn't even manage to record a hit on the quarterback in the passing game, and their only chances of tackling Mariota came when he took off running. The Titans are tied for first in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed.

SLIP AND SLIDE: All of Watson's scrambling has raised the question of how he learned to slide and what he's doing to avoid taking big hits when he gets out of the pocket.

The former Clemson standout said he never slid until he got to college. It was there that they brought out a slip-and-slide at a few practices to let them work on their sliding skills, which he acknowledged was a rather fun way to work on the skill.

When he was in lower levels of football, sliding at the end of a play was against his nature, but things have changed now that he's in the NFL.

"Not now. I'm trying to live another day," he said. "I'm not trying to get hit at this level."

FULLER'S RETURN: Receiver Will Fuller is expected to play for the first time this season on Sunday after missing the first three games after breaking his collarbone early in training camp.

The speedy Fuller, who was a first-round pick last season, had 47 receptions for 635 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

"I feel like I'm ready," Fuller said. "I'm out there practicing ... just practicing hard, just trying to get on the same page as Deshaun. Getting back into the rhythm of things on offence and how we run things."

