Eagles latest to try to take Chargers' home-field advantage

REPLACING SPROLES: The Eagles lost their top game-breaker when Darren Sproles tore an ACL and broke a forearm on the same play against the Giants.

The veteran running back and punt returner began his career with the Chargers, so he would have been facing a handful of former teammates this weekend. Wendell Smallwood will get a bigger role on offence and Philadelphia signed Kenjon Barner to replace Sproles on the roster. Barner, who played with Sproles on the Eagles and was cut by the Chargers this month, might return punts. Torrey Smith also could fill that role.

"That dude has taught me a lot," Barner said of Sproles. "How to be a professional. How to carry myself. How to approach the game. How to approach film. How to approach meetings."

CHASING RIVERS: After posting eight sacks in the first two games, the Eagles' fierce pass rush didn't take Eli Manning down. But Manning didn't give them a chance by getting the ball out of his hands quickly.

Eagles defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz said Manning released the ball in less than 2 seconds on 34 out of 52 pass plays. Rivers has been sacked only four times in three games and also has a quick release, so Philadelphia's front four may have a tough time getting to him.

"Everybody is a little bit different," Schwartz said. "It goes both ways. If you want to throw it that quick, you can't really get routes down the field."

INGRAM COMING ON: Chargers DE Melvin Ingram was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September after recording 5 1/2 sacks in the first three games, including a career-high three against the Chiefs.

It's exactly the impact play the Chargers were banking on when they gave Ingram a four-year deal potentially worth $66 million. He forms a fearsome pass rush with Joey Bosa, who has 2 1/2 sacks.

UNFAMILIAR FOE: Although Rivers is 2-0 against the Eagles, these teams play each other only once every four years.

"You're playing the Chiefs, we can write out that whole defensive front by name and all the DBs before you even turn on the tape," Rivers said. "When you're playing this team, you know a handful of the guys and then you just haven't played 'em so it takes you a little longer to get a feel for the actual guy. Not so much what they play and what coverages, more of the guy and what gives you the best chance as far as attacking those guys."

Said Chargers tight end Hunter Henry: "Big challenge. They just came off a big win with an incredible kick at the end of the game, so you know they're up and they're excited and their fan base is excited."

NEW DIGS, OLD PROBLEM: The Chargers have lost 26 of their last 35 games dating to the start of the 2015 season.

