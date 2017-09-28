Bills-Falcons matchup a college reunion for McDermott, Quinn

ATLANTA — Dan Quinn and Sean McDermott were filled with nostalgia this week as they remembered their time together on a William & Mary team that was a launching pad for NFL coaches.

Quinn's Atlanta Falcons will face McDermott's Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The two were frequent NFC South opponents the last two years when McDermott was the Carolina Panthers' defensive co-ordinator, and McDermott now is in his first season as the Bills' coach.

Each spotted leadership qualities in the other when Quinn was the defensive line coach in his first college coaching job for William & Mary in 1994 and McDermott was a sophomore safety. Another member of the team was current Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who was a senior wide receiver.

"It just so happened there were two guys who were going to be seen as fantastic leaders on their college teams," Quinn said Wednesday.

Quinn said he formed a "really good bond" with the players, including McDermott, because they were so close in age. He said he has remained close with McDermott as each moved up through college and the NFL as defensive coaches.

"The defences in which he's been involved were always hard-nosed and really good," Quinn said. "Now, you can see that coming through to the entire team. That's not easy to do, but that's now his personality coming through to the team."

McDermott said Quinn "was one of those coaches that just had it."

"He had a great way with players," McDermott said. "Having that great way with players, he still had a tough-minded approach to the game, which being a defensive player and then defensive coach, and head coach now, I really appreciated. He was close enough with the players, but not too close in terms of the relationships he was able to form. He had something, even then when I was in college, and it's been fun to watch his career."

McDermott has made an early impact in Buffalo. The Bills (2-1) have allowed only two touchdowns , matching the franchise low through three games from 1981, '82 and '83.

The Falcons (3-0) should be a good test for Buffalo's surprising defence. Atlanta led the NFL in scoring in 2016 and, led by quarterback Matt Ryan , has scored 30 or more points in two straight wins over Green Bay and Detroit.