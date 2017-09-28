Crosby vs. McDavid is hot debate for best player in hockey

"Every year he brings something new to the table and tries to improve," Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin said. "Even though he's getting a little bit older, every year he seems to get an edge on something or get better at something."

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele gained more respect for Crosby during the playoffs, and he and others say the Penguins captain is the best around at making his teammates better and coming up big when it matters most.

"He's proven that in big-time games in the last two years especially that he can perform," New York Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk said. "I know a lot of people love Connor McDavid, but I think Sid is at the peak of his career and someone who has lived up to every expectation that he's been given."

"Sid the Kid" was considered the heir to Wayne Gretzky well before he was the first pick in 2005. Concussions cost him almost two full seasons' worth of games in his prime, and Crosby still has 1,027 points.

"You look at Sid and how much he was injured there and what he could've done if he wasn't injured," Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Pearson said. "It could be scary what his stats could really actually be like if he was healthy that whole time."

McDavid missed half his rookie year with a broken collarbone but didn't lose a step. The NHL's only 100-point player last season is so fast that his contemporaries marvel at how quickly the 20-year-old can do everything on the ice.

"He was coming at high speed, and he almost ran into me just stickhandling," Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask said. "I had to tell him, 'Hey, slow down kid, don't run me over,' because he just skates and he stickhandles and it's something I've never seen before as a goalie."

McDavid skates a little like Crosby and said, "If you want to model yourself after someone, I think he's as good a guy as you can get." He also has a little bit of Crosby in him that he sees plays most others can't envision and executes them before a lot of opponents realize it.

"His speed is such a weapon that it's insane, but no one realizes how smart he is as a player," Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "He's thinking two or three plays ahead of everyone. It actually is amazing to see how he thinks the game and how good he is."

Crosby is the best, but several players said McDavid is on the cutting edge of revolutionizing hockey. Kane said the Oilers captain's 2016-17 performance made a lot of other players train to get faster in the off-season.

Speed is the future of hockey with McDavid leading the way.

"Connor's that next generation, the way hockey's going: that full-speed game at all times," Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said. "You can see young kids are being taught that, and I think he's the poster child for it."

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press