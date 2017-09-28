Bayou Tiger: Etienne spurns home-state LSU to run at Clemson

It didn't take long for Etienne to show he could run.

Against Louisville, he bounced an inside run outside — "Coach Elliott said if you do that, you better make sure you're right," Etienne recalled, "so I broke a tackle and, hey, it happened." And 81-yards later, he was in the end zone, capping the Tigers longest TD run in 10 years.

"He's a big kid who can run through tackles and besides, once he runs into the secondary, then he has the ability with the speed to take it to the house," Virginia Tech defensive co-ordinator Bud Foster said.

Etienne's biggest move may have been spurning his home state Tigers.

He is from Jennings, Louisiana, about a 100 miles west of the LSU campus. Past and current LSU runners Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice are his favourite players. He attended several LSU games at the other Death Valley and everyone assumed him an easy get for the Bayou Bengals.

Everyone except Etienne. He fell in love with Clemson's campus on his first visit. His parents were on board, urging him to block-out homestate talk and make the right decision for himself.

LSU fans were not as understanding.

"Outside my family, it was crazy," Etienne said. "People saying all kind of things, calling me all kinds of names. I didn't let it get to me because at the end of the day, it was my decision and they were not going to be on the field or in the classroom for me."

Clemson couldn't be happier with the early results, both on and off the field.

Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant said Etienne brings a goofy, wide-eyed attitude to the offence, making everyone smile. After the Boston College game, Etienne was awarded a replica leather helmet that is given to the game MVP.

Etienne wasn't sure what to do so when his teammates yelled, "Speech," the gangly freshman gave one that brought a smile to everyone's face, Bryant said.

"It's just Travis for you," Bryant said. "All the hard work he put in is really coming into play."

___

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press