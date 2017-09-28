Raiders-Broncos Capsule

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (20)

BRONCOS Defence — OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Jack Del Rio faces former team and former offensive co-ordinator Bill Musgrave, who is now Denver's quarterbacks coach. ... Raiders P Marquette King leads league with 53.3-yard average, 48.8-yard net average ... QB Derek Carr has 13 TD throws, three interceptions in last seven road games. ... RB Marshawn Lynch has 75 TD runs since entering NFL in 2007, second most in league. ... WR Amari Cooper, fourth overall draft pick in 2015, has caught just 10 passes through three games. He's coming off one of worst outings in career when Redskins held him to one catch for 6 yards. Cooper has half-dozen drops, most in league, including four in opener against Titans. ... WR Michael Crabtree tied for second in league with three TD catches. ... DE Khalil Mack leads league with 28 sacks since 2015. ... LB Cory James led Raiders with 12 tackles, forced fumble last week. ... Broncos QB Trevor Siemian has six TD throws, two interceptions at home this season. He's thrown for 1,259 yards with nine TDs vs. four interceptions for 100.6 passer rating in last five games at Sports Authority Field. ... Oakland native C.J. Anderson has 310 scrimmage yards, four TDs in last three meetings. ... RB Jamaal Charles had first TD run with Broncos last week. In dozen career games against Raiders, Charles has 962 scrimmage yards with 11 TDs (six rush, five receiving). Charles needs 134 scrimmage yards to becoming 11th active player with 10,000. ... WR Demaryius Thomas has 37 catches for 454 yards in last five games vs. Raiders in Denver. ... ILB Brandon Marshall had 10 tackles last week. ... CB Aqib Talib's 34 interceptions since '08 most among active players. ... OLB Von Miller needs 2 1/2 sacks to tie Karl Mecklenburg for second place on team's all-time list. Fantasy Tip: Denver's No. 4 overall defence ranks first against run after shutting down Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy in first three weeks.

By The Associated Press