Lions-Vikings Capsule

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (11), PASS (3)

VIKINGS Defence — OVERALL (20), RUSH (3), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Though Vikings have all-time lopsided edge in division rivalry, Lions have won eight of last 13 meetings. They swept series in 2014 and 2016, with Vikings winning both matchups in 2015. ... Lions lead NFL with plus-6 turnover margin. They're second with seven interceptions. ... Lions WR Golden Tate tied with Rob Gronkowski of Patriots for league lead with nine third-down receptions. ... Matt Prater made FGs from 55 and 57 yards last week vs. Falcons, becoming second player in NFL history with 10 career 55-plus yard makes; Raiders Sebastian Janikowski has 13. Prater has not missed kick this season. ... Lions punter Jeff Locke spent first four years of career with Vikings. ... Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are second and third in league in receiving yards. ... Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook is second in NFL with 288 yards rushing. ... Vikings LT Riley Reiff, 2012 Lions first-round draft pick, will face ex-team for first time. ... Fantasy Tip: Vikings kicker Kai Forbath has made all 21 field goals attempted since joining team for final seven games of last season. Over that 10-game span, he's tied with Prater and Jason Myers of Jaguars for most makes in league.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press