Brantford Athletics in need of volleyball players

Brantford Athletics would love to see anyone ready to play volleyball register for its indoor league.
You don’t need to be a great player, but comfortable playing at an intermediate level.
James Porto of Brantford Athletics said there is big demand for new volleyball players in the league.
If you’re not sure if it’s for you, check out this description:
“This is a co-ed intermediate volleyball league. Players must have the required skills to bump, set and spike on a regular basis with good control of the ball. Players are still looking to improve their skills but can play confidently with the opposing team spiking regularly. Usually, players rotate through every position because teams aren't yet advanced enough to assign positions to each player.”
Registration is open online. Games start Oct. 16 and run Monday to Thursday until April 24.
Visit www.brantfordathletics.ca to register.
Brantford Athletics would love to see anyone ready to play volleyball register for its indoor league.
You don’t need to be a great player, but comfortable playing at an intermediate level.
James Porto of Brantford Athletics said there is big demand for new volleyball players in the league.
If you’re not sure if it’s for you, check out this description:
“This is a co-ed intermediate volleyball league. Players must have the required skills to bump, set and spike on a regular basis with good control of the ball. Players are still looking to improve their skills but can play confidently with the opposing team spiking regularly. Usually, players rotate through every position because teams aren't yet advanced enough to assign positions to each player.”
Registration is open online. Games start Oct. 16 and run Monday to Thursday until April 24.
Visit www.brantfordathletics.ca to register.
Brantford Athletics would love to see anyone ready to play volleyball register for its indoor league.
You don’t need to be a great player, but comfortable playing at an intermediate level.
James Porto of Brantford Athletics said there is big demand for new volleyball players in the league.
If you’re not sure if it’s for you, check out this description:
“This is a co-ed intermediate volleyball league. Players must have the required skills to bump, set and spike on a regular basis with good control of the ball. Players are still looking to improve their skills but can play confidently with the opposing team spiking regularly. Usually, players rotate through every position because teams aren't yet advanced enough to assign positions to each player.”
Registration is open online. Games start Oct. 16 and run Monday to Thursday until April 24.
Visit www.brantfordathletics.ca to register.