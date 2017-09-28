Sri Lanka 61-3 at lunch vs Pakistan in 1st test

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Sri Lanka's decision to bat first appeared to backfire on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan after reaching 61-3 at lunch on Thursday.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was 32 not out.

Veteran legspinner Yasir Shah took 2-18 for Pakistan — Kusal Mendis was caught behind for 10 and Lahiru Thirimanne went leg before wicket for a duck.

Kaushal Silva (12) was the other wicket to fall in the session on what was expected to be a batting-friendly wicket at Sheikh Zayed stadium.