Australia end India ODI win streak at 9 in Bengaluru

Kohli played on off Coulter-Nile in the 25th over as India was reduced to 147-3.

Hardik Pandya (41) came out to bat at No. 4 again, and attacked the spinners as in Indore. He made 88 with Jadhav as India's 200 came up in the 32nd over. Pandya was out hitting to long on.

Then came the fateful delay for a shower.

Earlier, Warner made 124 hitting 12 fours and four sixes in his 119-ball stay. He became the first Australia batsman to score a century in his 100th ODI.

He put on 231 runs with Aaron Finch (94), Australia's highest opening stand in ODIs. They eclipsed the 212 in 1986 by Geoff Marsh and David Boon at Jaipur.

India rested first-choice pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, and Warner and Finch capitalized in a chanceless partnership. The India fielders looked short of energy.

Even the India spinners proved expensive. Yuzvendra Chahal (0-54) and Axar Patel (0-66) were plundered. Australia crossed 150 in the 26th over, and 200 in the 32nd over.

Warner reached his hundred off 103 balls. Overall, he became the eighth batsman to achieve this feat in the 100th ODI, joining Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan (all for West Indies), Chris Cairns (New Zealand), Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), and Marcus Trescothick (England) in this select club.

Warner was caught at long on in the 35th over. His opening stand with Finch was also the second highest in ODIs on Indian soil, after Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs put up 235 in 2000 at Kochi.

Australia lost three wickets for five runs in 14 deliveries to go from 231-0 to 236-3. Finch was caught at mid-on after facing 96 balls, and hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

Two overs later, captain Steven Smith (3) was caught at mid-wicket.

A quickfire 43 by Peter Handscomb allowed Australia to pose a stiff challenge to India, which turned into a first win in 14 ODIs on foreign soil.

The last ODI is on Sunday at Nagpur.

