Iowa, Michigan St. ready for another crucial Big Ten contest

Some things to watch in the Big Ten this week:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Iowa at Michigan State. The first full weekend of conference play kicks off with one of the league's most competitive series. Both teams need wins after losing for the first time last weekend and, as usual, they look almost identical. The Spartans are scoring 27.0 points and allowing 20.7 per game. The Hawkeyes are scoring 29.5 points and yielding 19.8 after losing to defending Big Ten champion Penn State on the final play last week. Historically, this series has been every bit as close. Coach Kirk Ferentz is 7-7 against the Spartans in his current job while Mark Dantonio is 4-4 against the Hawkeyes. They haven't met since the 2015 Big Ten title game. Who has the edge? It's anybody's guess.

BEST MATCHUP

Maryland rushing offence vs. Minnesota run defence. One of the big early-season surprises so far has been Maryland's ability to run. Through three weeks, the Terrapins are No. 3 in the conference — behind only Wisconsin and Ohio State — at 224 yards per game. With their top two quarterbacks out for the season, it's a pretty good bet they'll run even more this week. The problem: Minnesota has the league's best rushing defence (59.0 yards per game, 2.8 yards per carry). Those numbers came against Buffalo, Oregon State and Middle Tennessee, so this might be their best test so far.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Maryland will start its third quarterback in four games. ... Minnesota (8.0 points) and No. 4 Penn State (8.3) are No. 1 and No. 2 nationally in scoring defence. ... Indiana's J-Shun Harris II has scored on a punt return in two straight games. ... Iowa's Nate Stanley leads the conference with 12 TD passes while Michigan State's Brian Lewerke threw for a career-high 396 yards against Notre Dame last week. ... No. 11 Ohio State's defensive co-ordinator Greg Schiano returns to Rutgers, where he served as head coach for 11 seasons. Rutgers coach Chris Ash is the former co-defensive co-ordinator at Ohio State ... Nebraska has scored at least 39 points in each of its last three home games against Illinois. ... No. 10 Wisconsin has outscored its opponents 130-30 this season. ... Northwestern RB Justin Jackson needs 109 yards rushing to break Damien Anderson's school career record (4,485). ... No. 8 Michigan and Purdue have byes.

LONG SHOT

Nebraska opened the week as an 8 1/2 -point favourite against Illinois. By Wednesday night, the line was down to six. The biggest reason is that the Cornhuskers haven't been terribly impressive this season — beating Arkansas State 43-36 at home, losing at Oregon and at home to Northern Illinois before beating Rutgers 27-17 last week. Illinois (2-1) hasn't been competitive in its last three trips to Lincoln, but this may be the school's best chance to pull an upset.

PLAYER TO WATCH