WHL: Steenbergen, Gawdin powers Broncos to win

REGINA — Tyler Steenbergen and Glenn Gawdin had two goals apiece as the Swift Current Broncos defeated the Regina Pats 5-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.
Colby Sissons scored the eventual winner for the Broncos (2-0-0) at 11:21 of the second period.
Matt Bradley struck twice for the Pats (1-2-0) and Bryce Platt chipped in as well.
Logan Flodell kicked out 34 shots for the Broncos. Max Paddock turned away 29 shots for Regina.
Swift Current was 3 for 5 on the power play and the Pats were 1 for 5.
By The Canadian Press
