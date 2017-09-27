WHL: Steenbergen, Gawdin powers Broncos to win

REGINA — Tyler Steenbergen and Glenn Gawdin had two goals apiece as the Swift Current Broncos defeated the Regina Pats 5-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Colby Sissons scored the eventual winner for the Broncos (2-0-0) at 11:21 of the second period.

Matt Bradley struck twice for the Pats (1-2-0) and Bryce Platt chipped in as well.

Logan Flodell kicked out 34 shots for the Broncos. Max Paddock turned away 29 shots for Regina.