QMJHL: MacKinnon lifts Phoenix over Cataractes

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Evan MacKinnon had the eventual winner in the second period as the Sherbrooke Phoenix held off the Shawinigan Cataractes for a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Marek Zachar and Felix Robert also scored for the Phoenix (1-1-1), while Brendan Cregan turned aside 17 shots for the win.

Gabriel Denis and Jeremy Manseau replied for the Cataractes (0-2-1). Lucas Fitzpatrick made 31 saves in net.

The Cataractes went 0 for 3 on the power play. The Phoenix went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.