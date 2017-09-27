Watson donates first game check to Harvey victims at stadium

Houston Texans rookie Deshaun Watson donated his first NFL game check to three NRG stadium employees who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Watson surprised three women who work in the team cafeteria at the stadium Wednesday.

In a video shared by the team he told the women: "For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out in some type of way. Here you guys go."

One of the women became emotional after learning of the donation and asked for a hug from the quarterback. He quickly obliged as a huge grin covered his face.