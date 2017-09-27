Baseball Capsules

DENVER — Ian Desmond homered during a six-run second inning and the playoff-chasing Colorado Rockies beat Miami 15-9 Wednesday, hours after Major League Baseball approved the sale of the Marlins to an investment group featuring Derek Jeter.

Charlie Blackmon reached 100 RBIs for the Rockies, who with three games left are in prime position to contend for their first post-season berth since 2009. They entered the day with a 1 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee and 2 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis.

Jon Gray (10-4) lasted six innings and hasn't allowed more than three runs in 13 straight starts. Adam Conley (7-8) gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 12, RANGERS 2