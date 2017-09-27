FANTASY PLAYS: Keep eyes on Gordon, Baldwin, other injuries

With TE Greg Olsen out for the season and Kelvin Benjamin nursing a knee injury, Panthers QB Cam Newton is running out of able-bodied receivers. McCaffrey is a pass catching specialist who excels in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats. Newton targeted him 11 times in Week 3 and McCaffrey responded with nine receptions and 101 receiving yards. He'll be highly targeted in Week 4 against the Patriots, who've allowed 253 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns to running backs this season.

— Javorius "Buck" Allen, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Allen leads the Ravens RBs in carries, and can also catch the ball out of the backfield. He faces a Steelers defence that's yielded the third most receptions (23) to RBs. The Steelers have given up the fifth most fantasy points per game (FPPG) and an average of 4.4 rushing yards per carry (YPC) to opposing RBs.

Wide receiver

— Golden Tate, Detroit at Minnesota

The Vikings have allowed the second most FPPG and the most receptions (49) and receiving yards (644) to WRs. Tate leads the Lions in receiving targets (27), receptions (21) and receiving yards (190).

— Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at Tampa Bay

Odell Beckham Jr. is clearly the Giants' No. 1 receiver, however Shepard already has 22 targets and 200 receiving yards through Week 3. Shepard is third in the league with six red zone targets this season, according to Pro Football Reference . The Buccaneers defence has been decimated by injuries, and has given up the most FPPG to wide receivers.

— Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at New York Jets

Despite the fact that the Jaguars are a run-first team, Lee will be one of QB Blake Bortles' most reliable targets. He has a favourable matchup against the Jets, who've given up five TDs to wide receivers.

Tight end

— Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. New York Giants

The Giants have given up a touchdown to a tight end in each of their first three games this year, and the third most FPPG to TEs. Brate continues to be one of QB Jameis Winston's trusted receiving options.

— Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis' three TD Week 3 performance against the Ravens came just one week after Baltimore surrendered 108 receiving yards and a TD to Browns tight ends. James has four red zone targets thus far this season.

SIT 'EM

Quarterback

— Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Roethlisberger's recent stat lines have been undeniably worse when he plays on the road. Last season his passer rating in home games was 116.87, while on the road it was 78.4, and in Chicago last week, the Bears held him to just 235 passing yards. Roethlisberger's Week 4 matchup has him facing the Ravens, who've yielded the fourth fewest FPPG to QBs this season.

Running back

— Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Minnesota

Abdullah has rushed for just 3.5 YPC, and hasn't scored a TD this season. Coincidentally the Vikings have yet to allow a TD to an RB, and have held their opponents to an average of just over 62 rushing yards per game this season.

— Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Crowell has rushed for just 2.9 YPC this season. His yards after contact has fallen from 3.2 last season, to just 1.6 in 2017. Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict, who's a run stuffer, will make his season debut in Week 4, which does not bode well for Crowell.

Wide receiver

— Amari Cooper, Oakland at Denver

In two career starts in Denver, Cooper has a total of four catches for 39 yards and just one TD. Cooper leads the league in dropped passes, and is the 51st best WR in both standard and PPR scoring formats, when total Fantasy points are taken into account.

Tight end

— Evan Engram, New York Giants at Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers are tied for having given up the second least FPPG to TEs this season. They held Kyle Rudolph to just one catch in Week 3, and have yet to surrender a TD to a tight end.

