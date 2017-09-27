Senior Mustangs happy to tune up for a basketball run

Sports 05:34 PM by Darryl Smart Brant News

When the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association senior girls basketball season tipped off Thursday, Taylor hill and her Brantford Collegiate Mustangs teammates were more than happy they got a bit of a head start the weekend before, hosting their annual tune up tournament.

“Playing in a tournament like that really helps,” Hill, the Mustangs captain said. “Your excited for the season to get started. Having a tournament like that gets you ready.”

And in the opener it showed, with the Mustangs coming away with a 47-17 victory over the Paris District High School Panthers.”

“It was a good start to the season,” Hill said. “Our ball movement was really good. I’m happy with that.”

During the game, the Mustangs unselfishly distributed the ball, which showed with all eight players getting on the score sheet.

“I like a lot of things about our team,” Hill said. “We’re like a family. We don’t have different groups. We’re all together. It’s something you can really feel in the games.”

She said, during the tournament they hosted, that was especially the case in the final, when they lost to perennial provincial AAA powerhouse St. Thomas More, from Hamilton.

“Tournaments like that are huge for us,” Hill said. “It gets you prepared for the season. In that game (the final against St. Thomas More) we learned in a hurry we can’t be selfish, and how to break a press. We know we have to be there for each other.

“It was really good playing some of those other big teams,” she said. “We learned that we can’t fold under pressure. We just have to pick each other up. We really have to play as a team.” Which is something they need to goal to reach their ultimate goal.

“We want to get to OFSAA,” Hill said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication… most of all teamwork. We just have to keep that communication up. We also just have to stick to the basics and not be too fancy.”

 

BCI scorers: Taylor Hill 6, Paige Bagshaw 9, Kennedy Chisholm 8, Jordi Clark 2, Emma Smith 7, Maddie McGregor 1, Maddie Sanderson 9, Ruth Thomson 6.

Paris scorers: Names not available.

 

SIDELINES: St. John’s College hosted a senior girls basketball tournament this past weekend. The only scores submitted were from BCI. They defeated Simcoe’s Holy Trinity 62-17, and SJC 59-43. Their lone loss was a 57-45 decision to Wallaceburg. North Park Collegiate Trojans were also in tournament action this weekend, winning at London’d Saint André Bessette.

 

 OTHER SCORES

BASKETBALL

Senior

September 21

NPC 49, ACS 39

September 26

NPC 43, Paris 35

 

Junior

September 21

BCI 51, Paris 13

NPC 35, ACS 23

September 26

NPC 40, Paris 16

 

VOLLEYBALL

Senior

September 21

 ACS 3, NPC 2 (25-19, 12-25, 20-25, 2-21, 15-8)

September 26

 ACS 3, SJC 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)

 

Junior

September 21

Paris 3, BCI 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-17)

NPC 3, ACS 0 (25-13, 25-6, 25-22)

September 26

ACS 3, SJC 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21)

Paris 3, NPC 0 (25-13, 25-24, 25-13)

 

FOOTBALL

September 21

Senior

ACS 11, BCI 0

Junior

ACS v BCI

September 22

Senior

SJC 14,  NPC 13

Junior

SJC v NPC

September 23

Senior

Paris v PJC (Paris lead 15-14. Game was suspended)

Junior

Paris 25, PJC 7

 

dsmart@norfolknews.ca

twitter.com/darrylsmart1

Senior Mustangs happy to tune up for a basketball run

Plus all of the other BCSSAA sports scores

Sports 05:34 PM by Darryl Smart Brant News

When the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association senior girls basketball season tipped off Thursday, Taylor hill and her Brantford Collegiate Mustangs teammates were more than happy they got a bit of a head start the weekend before, hosting their annual tune up tournament.

“Playing in a tournament like that really helps,” Hill, the Mustangs captain said. “Your excited for the season to get started. Having a tournament like that gets you ready.”

And in the opener it showed, with the Mustangs coming away with a 47-17 victory over the Paris District High School Panthers.”

“It was a good start to the season,” Hill said. “Our ball movement was really good. I’m happy with that.”

During the game, the Mustangs unselfishly distributed the ball, which showed with all eight players getting on the score sheet.

“I like a lot of things about our team,” Hill said. “We’re like a family. We don’t have different groups. We’re all together. It’s something you can really feel in the games.”

She said, during the tournament they hosted, that was especially the case in the final, when they lost to perennial provincial AAA powerhouse St. Thomas More, from Hamilton.

“Tournaments like that are huge for us,” Hill said. “It gets you prepared for the season. In that game (the final against St. Thomas More) we learned in a hurry we can’t be selfish, and how to break a press. We know we have to be there for each other.

“It was really good playing some of those other big teams,” she said. “We learned that we can’t fold under pressure. We just have to pick each other up. We really have to play as a team.” Which is something they need to goal to reach their ultimate goal.

“We want to get to OFSAA,” Hill said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication… most of all teamwork. We just have to keep that communication up. We also just have to stick to the basics and not be too fancy.”

 

BCI scorers: Taylor Hill 6, Paige Bagshaw 9, Kennedy Chisholm 8, Jordi Clark 2, Emma Smith 7, Maddie McGregor 1, Maddie Sanderson 9, Ruth Thomson 6.

Paris scorers: Names not available.

 

SIDELINES: St. John’s College hosted a senior girls basketball tournament this past weekend. The only scores submitted were from BCI. They defeated Simcoe’s Holy Trinity 62-17, and SJC 59-43. Their lone loss was a 57-45 decision to Wallaceburg. North Park Collegiate Trojans were also in tournament action this weekend, winning at London’d Saint André Bessette.

 

 OTHER SCORES

BASKETBALL

Senior

September 21

NPC 49, ACS 39

September 26

NPC 43, Paris 35

 

Junior

September 21

BCI 51, Paris 13

NPC 35, ACS 23

September 26

NPC 40, Paris 16

 

VOLLEYBALL

Senior

September 21

 ACS 3, NPC 2 (25-19, 12-25, 20-25, 2-21, 15-8)

September 26

 ACS 3, SJC 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)

 

Junior

September 21

Paris 3, BCI 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-17)

NPC 3, ACS 0 (25-13, 25-6, 25-22)

September 26

ACS 3, SJC 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21)

Paris 3, NPC 0 (25-13, 25-24, 25-13)

 

FOOTBALL

September 21

Senior

ACS 11, BCI 0

Junior

ACS v BCI

September 22

Senior

SJC 14,  NPC 13

Junior

SJC v NPC

September 23

Senior

Paris v PJC (Paris lead 15-14. Game was suspended)

Junior

Paris 25, PJC 7

 

dsmart@norfolknews.ca

twitter.com/darrylsmart1

Senior Mustangs happy to tune up for a basketball run

Plus all of the other BCSSAA sports scores

Sports 05:34 PM by Darryl Smart Brant News

When the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association senior girls basketball season tipped off Thursday, Taylor hill and her Brantford Collegiate Mustangs teammates were more than happy they got a bit of a head start the weekend before, hosting their annual tune up tournament.

“Playing in a tournament like that really helps,” Hill, the Mustangs captain said. “Your excited for the season to get started. Having a tournament like that gets you ready.”

And in the opener it showed, with the Mustangs coming away with a 47-17 victory over the Paris District High School Panthers.”

“It was a good start to the season,” Hill said. “Our ball movement was really good. I’m happy with that.”

During the game, the Mustangs unselfishly distributed the ball, which showed with all eight players getting on the score sheet.

“I like a lot of things about our team,” Hill said. “We’re like a family. We don’t have different groups. We’re all together. It’s something you can really feel in the games.”

She said, during the tournament they hosted, that was especially the case in the final, when they lost to perennial provincial AAA powerhouse St. Thomas More, from Hamilton.

“Tournaments like that are huge for us,” Hill said. “It gets you prepared for the season. In that game (the final against St. Thomas More) we learned in a hurry we can’t be selfish, and how to break a press. We know we have to be there for each other.

“It was really good playing some of those other big teams,” she said. “We learned that we can’t fold under pressure. We just have to pick each other up. We really have to play as a team.” Which is something they need to goal to reach their ultimate goal.

“We want to get to OFSAA,” Hill said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication… most of all teamwork. We just have to keep that communication up. We also just have to stick to the basics and not be too fancy.”

 

BCI scorers: Taylor Hill 6, Paige Bagshaw 9, Kennedy Chisholm 8, Jordi Clark 2, Emma Smith 7, Maddie McGregor 1, Maddie Sanderson 9, Ruth Thomson 6.

Paris scorers: Names not available.

 

SIDELINES: St. John’s College hosted a senior girls basketball tournament this past weekend. The only scores submitted were from BCI. They defeated Simcoe’s Holy Trinity 62-17, and SJC 59-43. Their lone loss was a 57-45 decision to Wallaceburg. North Park Collegiate Trojans were also in tournament action this weekend, winning at London’d Saint André Bessette.

 

 OTHER SCORES

BASKETBALL

Senior

September 21

NPC 49, ACS 39

September 26

NPC 43, Paris 35

 

Junior

September 21

BCI 51, Paris 13

NPC 35, ACS 23

September 26

NPC 40, Paris 16

 

VOLLEYBALL

Senior

September 21

 ACS 3, NPC 2 (25-19, 12-25, 20-25, 2-21, 15-8)

September 26

 ACS 3, SJC 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)

 

Junior

September 21

Paris 3, BCI 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-17)

NPC 3, ACS 0 (25-13, 25-6, 25-22)

September 26

ACS 3, SJC 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21)

Paris 3, NPC 0 (25-13, 25-24, 25-13)

 

FOOTBALL

September 21

Senior

ACS 11, BCI 0

Junior

ACS v BCI

September 22

Senior

SJC 14,  NPC 13

Junior

SJC v NPC

September 23

Senior

Paris v PJC (Paris lead 15-14. Game was suspended)

Junior

Paris 25, PJC 7

 

dsmart@norfolknews.ca

twitter.com/darrylsmart1