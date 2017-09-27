Senior Mustangs happy to tune up for a basketball run

When the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association senior girls basketball season tipped off Thursday, Taylor hill and her Brantford Collegiate Mustangs teammates were more than happy they got a bit of a head start the weekend before, hosting their annual tune up tournament.

“Playing in a tournament like that really helps,” Hill, the Mustangs captain said. “Your excited for the season to get started. Having a tournament like that gets you ready.”

And in the opener it showed, with the Mustangs coming away with a 47-17 victory over the Paris District High School Panthers.”

“It was a good start to the season,” Hill said. “Our ball movement was really good. I’m happy with that.”

During the game, the Mustangs unselfishly distributed the ball, which showed with all eight players getting on the score sheet.

“I like a lot of things about our team,” Hill said. “We’re like a family. We don’t have different groups. We’re all together. It’s something you can really feel in the games.”

She said, during the tournament they hosted, that was especially the case in the final, when they lost to perennial provincial AAA powerhouse St. Thomas More, from Hamilton.

“Tournaments like that are huge for us,” Hill said. “It gets you prepared for the season. In that game (the final against St. Thomas More) we learned in a hurry we can’t be selfish, and how to break a press. We know we have to be there for each other.

“It was really good playing some of those other big teams,” she said. “We learned that we can’t fold under pressure. We just have to pick each other up. We really have to play as a team.” Which is something they need to goal to reach their ultimate goal.

“We want to get to OFSAA,” Hill said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication… most of all teamwork. We just have to keep that communication up. We also just have to stick to the basics and not be too fancy.”