Batshuayi scores late winner as Chelsea beats Atletico 2-1

MADRID — Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored with the last kick of the game to give Chelsea a well-deserved 2-1 comeback win against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish club's Champions League debut at its new stadium Wednesday.

Batshuayi scored from close range in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time after a cross from the right by Marcos Alonso, stunning the Atletico crowd at the new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Alvaro Morata had added to his impressive start with Chelsea by scoring a second-half equalizer after Atletico had taken the lead before halftime with a penalty converted by Antoine Griezmann.

The result left Chelsea with six points in Group C, two more than Roma, which earlier Wednesday defeated Qarabag 2-1 in Azerbaijan. Atletico stayed with one point.

Chelsea was coming off a 6-0 rout of Qarabag at home, while Atletico drew 0-0 with Roma in Italy.

Atletico tried to control possession at the Metropolitano, but it was Chelsea that had the best scoring chances throughout the match.

The winner came after Tiemoue Bakayoko made a great flick pass to Alonso inside the area, and the defender sent the ball back toward the unmarked Batshuayi for his easy shot into the net. The Belgium forward had been sent on in the 82nd minute.

The referee blew the final whistle as Chelsea players were still celebrating.

"Michy scores every time he's on the field," Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard said. "He can score every time. I'm so happy for him."

Griezmann had opened the scoring in the 40th minute by hitting the middle of the net from the penalty spot after Chelsea defender David Luiz pulled Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez by the jersey inside the area.