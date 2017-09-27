Canadian rugby women to face England

TORONTO — The Canadian women's rugby team will play three games on tour against England in November.

The fourth-ranked Canadians will face No. 2 England at Allianz Park on Nov. 17 and at the Twickenham Stoop on Nov. 21 with the series finale at Twickenham Stadium on Nov. 25 after the English men's test against Samoa.

England has won 21 of the 25 meetings with Canada, including the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup final. The two sides met in June in Christchurch, New Zealand, during the International Women's Rugby Series, with England winning 27-20.

The Red Roses were runner-up to New Zealand in this summer's World Cup in Ireland.