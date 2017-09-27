Ravens seeking more production from 32nd-ranked offence

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens' standard formula for success is having their standout defence dominate the game while receiving only a marginal assist from the offence.

To this point, the imbalance has been exceedingly disproportionate.

Baltimore ranks last in the NFL in passing yardage and total offence, in part because the defence was so good in a season-opening shutout of Cincinnati and a 24-10 win over Cleveland.

No one started to complain about the production of the offence until last Sunday, when the Ravens managed just one first down before halftime in a 44-7 loss to Jacksonville.

"Those first two games, we did what we had to do," quarterback Joe Flacco said Wednesday. "Then we lose one game and didn't play well, and now you just lump those first two games in with that game and act like we haven't played well at all when it's really not the truth."

These numbers, however, are definitely true: Flacco has more interceptions than touchdown passes (4-3), no Baltimore wide receiver has more than seven catches and only eight teams have fewer first downs.

"Those first two games, the stats aren't going to be there," Flacco said. "You can't look at that and say we played bad,"

And last week?

"No matter how you do it, when you look at stats or look at the film, they're both going to go hand in hand in that it wasn't very good," Flacco said.

But the Ravens (2-1) can take over first place in the AFC North with a win over Pittsburgh (2-1) on Sunday, so there's no reason to panic.