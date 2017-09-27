Colts' Luck has been ruled out of practice this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck has been ruled out of practice this week but could return next week.

Coach Chuck Pagano made the announcement Wednesday.

Pagano had said Monday that there was "a chance" Luck could be on the practice field this week. Indy's franchise quarterback hasn't practiced since having surgery on his throwing shoulder in January.

Without Luck, Indy has turned to second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett , who has played well in his first two starts. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in last week's 31-28 win over Cleveland in Indy's first win this season.