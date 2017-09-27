99ers on a roll winning two-in-a-row

“You can look at it one of two ways, you lost 3-2, or we came back,” Racicot said of Thursday’s game. “If we played like we did in the last period, we’d be winning a lot of games.”

Which is something the 99ers certainly took with them heading into the weekend set.

“We’re definatley still building as a team,” Racicot said. “We have a lot of new guys so we’re still coming together as a group. When this group started practicing as a team for the first time, I wasn’t concerned. I like what I see here. There’s definitely a lot more energy this year. A lot more guys are in it to win it. The overall attitude in the dressing room is a lot better and that shows in how we’re playing. We have a lot of fun.”

The 99ers now sit in fourth place in the GOJHL Midwestern Conference with a 3-3 record. Thursday they host the Brampton Bombers at 7:30 p.m. at the Gretzky centre, before hitting the road Friday against the Listowel Cyclones.

ICE CHIPS: On Thursday, Tetrault made his 99ers debut. The defencemen from Pain Court played his second full season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm last year. In 2014-15, he spent time with the Storm and the Chatham Maroons, of the GOJHL Western Conference. With the addition of Tetrault, the 99ers dealt Martin Nowysz to the Milton Icehawks, of the Provincial Junior Hockey League. The Icehawks, as many know, is owned by 99ers owner Darren DeDobbelaer. The Icehawks have started the OJHL season at 0-5-0-1.

