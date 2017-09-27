Mounties have a tough weekend after great opener

It was a tough couple of days for the Paris Mounties.

After winning its first two games of the season, the Mounties dropped a 9-3 decision to the Tavistock Braves on the road in Provincial Junior Hockey League Doherty Division action.

After Alex Ritchie tied things up two minutes into the game, the Braves went on a tear, dominating for most of the game.

Tayler Trachsel, Brody Oliver, Liam O’Dette and Tanner Johnson scored for the Braves after Ritchie’s power-play marker, giving them a three-goal lead after 20 minutes.

Angus Rowland added to the Braves lead with two-straight goals, while O’Dette added another in the second period.

Blake Culley and Tyler Kress inched the Mounties back in the early going of the third period, before Zach Otto and Josh Borys increased the Braves lead.

Saturday, the Mounties finally got to play its home opener. Unfortunately for them, the Wellesley Applejacks spoiled the party with a 5-1 win.

Kyle Soper, Liam Hartman and Will Martin gave the Applejacks a first-period lead, while Seasmus Mooney and Shaun Pickering added to that in the second period.

Ritchie scored the Mounties lone goal five minutes into the third period.

The Mounties now have a 2-2 record and hope to get back on track Saturday, when they host the Norwich Merchants at 7:30 p.m.