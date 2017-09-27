Tough night at the office for Bulldogs in loss to defending champs

The Burford Bulldogs felt the rath of the Ayr Centennials Saturday night at home, losing to the defending Schmalz Cup champs 12-1.

After Zachary Masterson scored the lone goal of the first period, the floodgates opened in the final 40 minutes.

Gianfranco Commisso led the way with three goals and three assists, while Alex Mutton added a pair of goals. Zach Edwards, John McDonald, Noah Monteiro, Tyler Einwechter, Steven Holmes and Hudson Michaelis netted one goal each.

Nathaniel Thibodeau scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal.