Harlequins take first win in McCormick Cup playoffs

The Brantford Harlequins passed its first test on its quest for a second-consecutive McCormick Cup.

The defending champs kicked off the 16-team playoff with a 55-13 road win over the Ajax Wanderers.

The Harlequins have rolled through the competition during the Marshall Premiership this season with a 13-0-1 record. The only chink in their armour all season was a 24-24 draw with Toronto Scottish on August 26. Toronto Scottish are also the team the Quins beat in last season’s McCormick Cup final. They held up their end of the bargain in its first-round matchup, with a 45-5 win over the Oshawa Vikings.

On Saturday, the Harlequins next test comes in the form of the Stoney Creek Camels. They defeated the Aurora Barbarians 48-14.