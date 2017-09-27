Fan at Yankee Stadium ejected for yelling pitch location

NEW YORK — A fan sitting behind home plate has been ejected from Yankee Stadium for shouting the location of pitches during New York's 6-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez was batting with a full count against Austin Pruitt in the eighth inning Tuesday night when plate umpire Dan Bellino walked to the backstop and spoke to a member of the team's security staff, directing that the fan be removed. Bellino then walked toward second base and conferred with crew chief Jerry Layne.

Play resumed after a break of about 90 seconds. Sanchez fouled off a pitch, then hit a bloop RBI single.

Sanchez and Rays catcher Wilson Ramos said the fan had been yelling in Spanish: "Outside! Outside!"