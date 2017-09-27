Astros rout Rangers 14-3 clinch home field in ALDS

The Astros chased Rangers ace Cole Hamels (11-5) before he could record an out in the fourth inning. Hamels allowed four runs in the first inning and two in the fourth, giving up six hits and four walks. It was his shortest outing since allowing seven runs in 1 2/3 innings on Sept. 5, 2016 in a 14-6 loss at Seattle.

CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS

The Rangers held a telethon during Tuesday's local telecast to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey on Texas' gulf coast. The Astros Foundation -- in partnership with Crane Worldwide, FedEx and the Houston mayor's office -- will send 240,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The Astros' Carlos Beltran, who has already donated $1 million to his home island, teared up while talking about the club's efforts: "I talked to my brother the other day. He said there's no water to drink. When you hear that and you know that your family . it means a lot to me."

SHORT HOPS

Maybin, with a home run and three RBIs Tuesday, has four homers and 12 RBIs in 18 games with Houston. ... Delino DeShields' sixth-inning inside-the-park home run was the Rangers' second this season, marking the first time since 1997 that the club has had more than one in a season . ... Home plate umpire Carlos Torres wore a Rangers catcher's mask since his crew's gear didn't arrive by game time.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve (bruised left forearm) sat out after being hit by a pitch on Monday night. Hinch said Altuve might start Wednesday afternoon's series finale.

Rangers: 3B Beltre played in the field for the first time since being on the disabled list Sept. 1-11 with a strained hamstring. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

Houston's Verlander (14-8) is 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA in four Houston starts. In his last Arlington appearance with Detroit, he allowed five runs in six innings in a 10-4 loss on Aug. 15. He'll then have six or seven days' rest before starting Game 1 or 2 of the ALDS.

Rangers RHP Nick Martinez (3-7) is 0-4 with six no-decisions and a 7.02 ERA since winning at Yankee Stadium on June 25.

By The Associated Press