Brewers hold off Reds 7-6, remain 1 1/2 back in wild-card race

Cincinnati chipped away at the 6-2 deficit, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Votto in the fifth and adding two more in the seventh on a solo homer by Zack Cozart and an RBI single by Suarez.

Vogt hit his third double of the game and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hernan Perez in the seventh to put the Brewers up 7-5.

The Reds got that run back in the eighth when pinch-hitter Jesse Winker homered off Anthony Swarzak, but Cincinnati couldn't capitalize on an opportunity in the ninth.

"This is fun," Vogt said. "I think there's only a handful of teams playing meaningful games right now. We're one of them. That's all that matters. We're going to keep doing that. We're going to keep fighting every day."

FIRST-START STRUGGLES

After pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings over four relief appearances to begin his big league career, McGuire struggled in his first major league start. He lasted just three innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits.

"He was much more erratic from a command perspective," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He worked under the ball a lot. The arm came late and there were a lot of balls elevated or running off the plate."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Drew Storen had Tommy John surgery in Cincinnati. He is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.

Brewers: C Manny Pina was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game after injuring his left thumb on a play at the plate Thursday against the Cubs. It is uncertain if Pina will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (5-9, 6.96 ERA) will start for the fourth time this season against the Brewers on Wednesday. He has a 7.07 ERA in his previous three outings vs. Milwaukee but allowed just three runs over six innings in a 5-4 win on Sept. 4.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-2. 3.76) is slated to make his eighth career start and first against the Reds. He received a no-decision last Friday after allowing four runs over five innings against the Cubs.

By Andrew Gruman, The Associated Press