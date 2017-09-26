Trout homers, Pujols gets 100 RBIs as Angels top White Sox

CHICAGO — Mike Trout hit his 31st homer, Albert Pujols joined Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 100 RBIs in 14 seasons, and the fading Los Angeles Angels pounded the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Tuesday night.

The Angels remained five games behind Minnesota for the final AL wild card with five to play. The Twins beat AL Central-leading Cleveland 8-6.

Trout, Brandon Phillips and Luis Valbuena homered off Chris Volstad (1-1) during a six-run second inning. Pujols hit the 100-RBI mark with his two-run single in the seventh, and the Angels came away with an easy win after dropping seven of eight.

Parker Bridwell (9-3) improved to 5-0 in nine road starts. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Jose Abreu had three hits for Chicago, including his 32nd and 33rd homers.

Volstad went five innings in his first start since 2012, allowing six runs and six hits. He retired the side in order four times. But the one inning where he didn't was a big one.

After Abreu gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the first with a towering drive down the left-field line, the Angels answered in a big way in the second.

Pujols led off with a single, and Phillips followed with a two-run drive for his second home run since the Angels acquired him from Atlanta on Aug. 31.

Valbuena added a solo shot, and Trout made it 6-1 with a long three-run drive to centre with two out. The home run was his second in two games.

