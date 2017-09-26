Konecny's OT goal lifts Flyers over Rangers

PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny scored 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 preseason win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Samuel Morin, Scott Laughton and Oskar Lindblom also scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.

New York jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first-period goals for Paul Carey and David Desharnais. Michael Grabner tied it at 3 at 17:39 of the third, and Ondrej Pavelec made 34 saves for the Rangers.

New York finished the preseason with a 3-2-1 record. It begins the regular season at home Oct. 5 against the Colorado Avalanche. Philadelphia has two games remaining in the exhibition season.